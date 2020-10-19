Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi on Monday inaugurated the Ekiti State Security Network Agency, codenamed ‘Amotekun Corps’, saying the security outfit is not meant to replace or discredit other established security authorities but to collaborate with and strengthen their operations.

The Governor explained that the establishment of the regional security outfit was a child of necessity aimed to solve and address the various security challenges bedevilling the State and the South-West in general and Nigeria as a whole.

Fayemi, who stated this at the event which also featured a Passing out Parade of the newly-recruited personnel of the outfit at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti, noted that fighting crime was a collective effort which required the input and collaboration of every citizen.

He said that the agency, in the course of carrying out its duties, would safeguard the human rights of the citizens of the State as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, adding that all citizens are expected to go about their normal businesses without any fear of intimidation.

The Governor, who had earlier carried out an inspection of the quarter guard and parade, was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, Secretary to the State Government Hon Biodun Oyebanji, Chief of Staff to the Governor Hon Biodun Omoleye and the Chairman, Traditional Council in the State and the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Ajibade Alabi, among others.

According to Fayemi:

‘The precarious security situation we are contending with nationwide has created palpable fear in the minds of our people, the current challenges of the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, kidnapping, assassination, cattle rustling, ritual killing, armed robbery, cultism and youth restiveness are daunting but surmountable.

‘For the umpteenth time, I hereby reiterate that Amotekun is not a substitute for any of the existing security agency. Amotekun is here to strengthen our general security architecture by collaborating and synergizing with all existing security agencies to ensure security and safety of lives and properties of Ekiti kete using local knowledge and native intelligence.

‘As a government, we are determined to put an end to this worrisome development of insecurity, we are encouraged and strengthened by the sense of responsibility and collective support that our people at home and in the diaspora give the Amotekun initiative.

‘Amotekun is established to ensure the safety and freedom of not only Ekiti indigene or Yoruba people but everyone resident within and around Ekiti State. It is to protect and safeguard all within our state and indeed within our zone.’

The Governor, who explained that the impact of COVID-19 had caused the delay in the launch, charged the public to be vigilant and be wary of shielding criminals in their communities, adding that the cooperation of all was necessary for the outfit to succeed.

‘It is also noteworthy that Ekiti State Security Network Agency will collaborate with similar security network agency in other states including but not limited to Ogun, Lagos, Osun, Ondo and Oyo states to deterred kidnapping, terrorism, destruction of lives and properties, highway robberies and any other criminal activities and to assist the police and other security institution in apprehending such criminals.

‘Crime-fighting is a collective responsibility, all hands must be on deck in our quest to restore peace and stop criminality in our state and region, those who engage in criminal activities live within and around us. Let us be vigilant and be sensitive to new faces in our midst.’

While congratulating the Corps officers, the Governor enjoined them to shun any act that can tarnish the image and purpose of the outfit. He further charged them to live above board and respect the oath they swore to.

Earlier, Corps Commander Brig-Gen Joe Akomolafe (retd) warned all criminally minded people in Ekiti to leave, saying the State was no longer safe for criminals.