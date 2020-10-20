Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, inaugurated the Ekiti State Security Network Agency, codenamed ‘Amotekun Corps’ saying it was not meant to replace or discredit other traditional security agencies, but to collaborate with and strengthen their operations.

The Governor explained that the establishment of the security outfit was a child of necessity aimed to solve and address the various security challenges bedevilling the state and the southwest zone in particular and Nigeria in general.

Fayemi, who stated this at the event which also featured Passing out Parade of the newly recruited personnel of the outfit at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti, said fighting crime was a collective responsibility which required input and collaboration of every citizen.

He said the agency, in the course of carrying out its duty, would safeguard the human rights of the citizens of the state as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria adding that all citizens are expected to go about their normal businesses without any fear of intimidation.