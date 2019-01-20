Woke Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has inaugurated the State chapter of Buahri/Osinbajo Presidential Campaign council, with an assurance that the people of Ekiti will massively vote to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari on February 16.

Fayemi, who said that the campaign council is not on a jamboree mission, stressed that the presidential election is another opportunity for the people of the state to prove that Ekiti is on the side of the progressives.

The governor described the February 16 election as “a consolidation election”, adding that it should not be treated as a “routine election” because it would be an “end of discussion” for those who are bent on taking over the presidency.

“As many people would have read in the social media or newspaper, February 5 is our own day here in Ekiti for the presidential campaign train to arrive here and we must demonstrate that we are in total control of this state and we shall deliver it to our state by the grace of God come February 16 and March 2, 2019. For us this election is a consolidation election. It is not just a routine election even though we already have a governor. This election is more important than any other election because it is what they call end of discussion election,” the governor said.

While stating that the APC intends to garner at least 95% of votes of women and youths in the state, Fayemi said the party has in the last few months of its return to Ekiti proven that it is different from the PDP, it’s main opposition party.

The governor, who urged the Oluomo Olusegun Osinkolu-led Campaign council to coordinate the activities of other support groups for an efficient and result-driven campaign, said he looked forward to the APC clinching the Presidency, the 3 senatorial seats, 6 House of Reps seats and the 26 House of Assembly seats in the State.

Earlier, state chairman of the party Mr Paul Omotoso had said that the party had reposed confidence in the members of the presidential campaign council, adding that they are men and women of integrity.

He urged party members to support the council in order to ensure an APC victory in the forthcoming elections.