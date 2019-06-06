WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday, commissioned the state’s 6th Assembly. This was just as an ex-leader of Government Business in the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funniniyi Afuye, has emerged a speaker.

Accordingly, former Senior Special Assistant on Research and Documentation to Governor Kayode Fayemi, Hakeem Jamiu, was elected the deputy speaker.

While Afuye, a former Commissioner for Information, is representing Ikere constituency 1; Jamiu is representing Irepodun/Ifelodun constituency II.

The two principal officers are being sworn in by the Clerk of the House, Mr. Tola Esan.

Addressing the Assembly after the inauguration, Fayemi said: “I am sure you are also aware of your constitutional responsibilities of legislation, representation, appropriation, and oversight. These you must carry out with the larger interest of Ekiti people at the back of your mind.

“Our government will continue to promote harmonious working relationship with the legislature while maintaining their institutional independence. You can be assured of our avowed commitment to honouring the principle of mutual respect and accountability in your day-to-day activities as enshrined in the constitution.

“I never desire a rubberstamp legislature nor a cantankerous one. The relationship between the legislature and the executive has to be continuously synergised for mutual understanding and optimal performance. We will equally subject this to an annual executive-legislative retreat aimed at reviewing progress.

“Our government is rebuilding Ekiti from the rubbles of yesterday. We are in a hurry to develop the state and give a new lease of life to our people. I count on the support of the legislature towards achieving the five pillars of this administration. As one political family and critical stakeholders in Ekiti restoration project, all the arms of government must work together to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people.

“My commitment to this august chamber and to the people of Ekiti State is to leave it much better than I met it. We can jointly restore the lost glory of Ekiti State with sincerity of purpose and uncommon dedication. My further commitment is to restore its values and let it take its pride of place in the comity of states.”