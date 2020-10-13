Ekiti Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has restated the commitment of his administration to collaborate with Ekiti in the Diaspora to ensure sustainable development of the state.

Fayemi made the remarks in Ado Ekiti when he commissioned ultramodern medical equipment donated by the Ekiti Kete in Canada to the Children Emergency Ward of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH).

Represented by his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, the governor said the state-of-the-art equipment would assist the hospital to deliver best services to children and serve as motivation to workers in the ward.

Some of the equipment inaugurated include 14 hospital beds, 18 mattresses, two mechanical lifts, one portable ultrasonic ultrasound scanner/machines, 18 infusion regulation machines, one medical pole, five dual head stethoscope with case, two ultrasound gel with dispensers, among others.

Fayemi said his administration would always provide an enabling environment for development partners, well meaning Ekiti indigenes within and outside the country to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

Describing the Ekiti Kete in Canada as one of the most vibrant pan-Ekiti organisations abroad, the governor said the state was proud of the exploits of its indigenes in various fields of human endeavour all over the world.

The governor hailed Ekiti Kete in Canada for their contribution to the development of the state in health, education, infrastructure, human capital development and investment in local economy.

“The government and people of Ekiti State are grateful to you for what you have done here because all these equipment have cost you several millions of naira and this hospital will make the best use of them.We are happy with you and we are always ready to identify with you because you are our ambassadors. Many of you are doing Ekiti proud over there in various fields of human endeavour and you are propagating the Ekiti brand there.”

Leader of Ekiti Kete in Canada, Mr. Abosede Adeoye, said the group was passionate about the development of their home state, hence the donation of the medical equipment.