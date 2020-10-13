Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has reaffirmed the commitment of his administration on meaningful collaboration with the Ekiti in Diaspora to achieve sustainable development.

Fayemi made the remarks on Monday in Ado-Ekiti, where he inaugurated ultramodern medical equipment donated by the Ekiti Kete in Canada to the Children Emergency Ward of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH).

The sons and daughters of Ekiti are popularly called ‘Ekiti Kete’

Fayemi who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, said the state-of-the-art equipment would assist the hospital to deliver best services to the children and serve as motivation to workers in the ward.

Some of the equipment inaugurated are 14 hospital beds, 18 mattresses, 2 Mechanical Lifts, 1 Portable Ultrasonic Ultrasound Scanner/Machines and 18 Infusion Regulation Machines.

Others are, one Medical Pole, 5 Dual Head Stethoscope with case, 2 Ultrasound Gel with Dispensers, among others.

Fayemi, said his administration would always provide an enabling environment for development partners, well meaning Ekiti indigenes within and outside the country to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

Describing the Ekiti Kete in Canada as one of the most vibrant pan-Ekiti organisations abroad, the governor said the state is proud of the exploits of its indigenes in various fields of human endeavour all over the world.

The Governor hailed the Ekiti Kete in Canada for their contribution to the development of the state in health, education, infrastructure, human capital development and investment in local economy.

“The government and people of Ekiti State are grateful to you for what you have done here because all these equipment have cost you several millions of Naira and this hospital will make the best use of them.

“We are happy with you and we are always ready to identify with you because you are our ambassadors. Many of you are doing Ekiti proud over there in various fields of human endeavour and you are propagating the Ekiti brand there.

“This government will always partner with you to contribute your quota to the development of Ekiti. We are also calling on other well-meaning Ekitis within and outside this country to emulate this gesture and join us to develop the state,” he said.

The leader of the Ekiti Kete in Canada team, Mr. Abosede Adeoye, said the group was passionate about the development of their home state, hence the donation of the medical equipment.

Adeoye said the Ekiti Kete in Canada had donated books to the libraries of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) and computers to all local government councils.

He added that the group had awarded scholarships to Ekiti students in public schools and donated wheelchairs to EKSUTH in 2019, saying members would not relent in making some gestures in the future.

Adeoye hailed the Fayemi administration for being friendly with Diaspora bodies of Ekiti origin and reaching out to them on issues of development of the state.

The EKSUTH Chief Medical Director, Prof. Kayode Olabanji, said the group had earlier renovated the Children Emergency Ward and promised to donate equipment which was fulfilled with the shipment and commissioning of the equipment.

Olabanji, who described hospital as a very expensive venture said the equipment would further motivate the staff of EKSUTH to give their best in the discharge of their duties.

He called on well meaning individuals and organisations to emulate the Ekiti Kete in Canada to make EKSUTH a destination of choice for quality healthcare delivery.