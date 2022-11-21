From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on Monday said history will be kind to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State for making good government available to the people.

He stated this in Osogbo during the inauguration of Osogbo-Ilobu-Erin Osun and Osogbo-Kelebe-Iragbiji roads constructed by the administration of Oyetola.

He said the ability of Oyetola to achieve success with ‘zero resources’ showed his commitment to the development of the state.

“History will be kind to you. Posterity will serve you right. You have made good government available to the people.

How you have managed to do this with zero resources? We are proud of your achievement in this state.

“You have shown how to use alternative funding mechanisms to accompany development. We are not elected to lament that there is no money. We are elected to find a solution and you have demonstrated that you are Mr solution.

“The job is not finished. Oyetola is not a publicist but we are living in a different community. I thank you for your sacrifice, dedication to duty and integrity. Leadership is service and I know there is still a lot to render as service to the people,” Fayemi added.

Speaking, Governor Oyetola restated his commitment to continuously unleash infrastructure development in the state as a catalyst for the industrial revolution and part of the administration’s efforts at actualizing the dream to make Osun the economic and industrial hub of the southwest.

He said his administration ‘is resolute to continue to deliver on his promise until the last road in Osun is in good standing.

“It is also a fulfilment of the desire of our Administration to fix all failed road infrastructure not minding the classification, whether they are Federal, State or Local Government, for the comfort of citizens and residents of Osun and further enhancement of the socioeconomic activities of the good people of the State.

“I must reiterate that the complete deterioration of this road before our intervention impacted negatively on the socioeconomic profile of the people living along this route for several years, with the attendant suffering and underdevelopment of the citizens causing huge loss on investments,” Oyetola added.