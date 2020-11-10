Ekiti Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has set up a committee to look into the creation of Local Government Council Development areas (LCDAs) in the state.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, said the idea behind the LCDAs was to bring government nearer to the people and ensure more rapid development in rural areas in line with the administration’s five-pillar development agenda.

He said the Committee had three months to submit its report. Members include Mr. Segun Oluwole, Chairman; Dr. Femi Akinola; Mr. Victor Akinola; Mrs. Sade Daramola; Mr. Joseph Olaito; Mrs Emily Fagesi; Mr. Remi Obaparusi, Mrs Shola Gbenga-Igotun, who would serve as secretary.

The committee also has representatives from the ministries of justice, local government affairs, finance and economic development, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ekiti State and Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers.

The committee’s terms of reference include “Review the Local Government Development Council Law, Ekiti State 2014 and make recommendations on its relevance in view of current legal developments in Ekiti State.”