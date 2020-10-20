Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has assured workers of better welfare and improved working conditions as incentives for quality service delivery.

The Governor gave the assurance on Monday at an Interactive Session with Public Servants tagged “A Day Out With Public Servants” held at the Abiodun Adetiloye Hall, Trade Fair Complex, Ado-Ekiti, as part of activities marking his two years in office.

Fayemi who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, restated the commitment of his administration to regular interface with the workforce which he described as essential for a smooth and healthy administration.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the 8th edition of the Fountain Bureaucrat magazine, a journal on service matters and the Handbook on Workers’ Ethics, the first of its kind since the creation of the state were launched at the event.

The Governor commended the leadership of the Organised Labour for their cooperation in translating the five-pillar development agenda of his administration into reality which has contributed to the success story recorded in the last two years.

He noted that public servants play central roles in developing policies, advising the executive, implementing government’s decisions and programmes which are critical in meeting the yearnings of the people.

Dwelling on the theme of the anniversary, “Steady Strides, Impacting Lives Building Legacies,” Fayemi said the catchphrase speaks to the unwavering commitment of his government to the rapid socio-economic development of the state despite all odds.

Fayemi restated the commitment of his administration to regular interface with the workforce which he described as essential for a smooth and healthy administration.

He explained that his administration has put workers welfare on the front burner despite the financial challenges facing it on its avowed commitment to boost their morale for them to give their best.

The Governor said: “This administration has strategically maintained the delicate balance between infrastructure development and workers’ welfare .

“The completion of the abandoned building projects and the renovation of buildings at the Secretariat, together with the provision of water and toilet facilities are parts of efforts targeted at ensuring safe and conducive work environment for our workers.

“Recently, I approved the conversion and inter-cadre transfer of 603 officers. This we did because we believe that a well motivated workforce is an essential ingredient for a highly skilled civil service.

“Workers’ salaries are being paid as and when due while we have commenced the gradual implementation of the financial benefit of promotions. Be rest assured that this government shall continue to pursue the well being of all employees of the Ekiti State Civil Service.

“The welfare and improved working conditions of the workers shall continue to be our priority. I urge you to serve with utmost commitment and dedication to duty. We must all join hands in advancing the development of our state.”

The Head of Service, Mrs. Peju Babafemi, commended the Governor for his interest in workers’ welfare, wellbeing and career development since coming to power.

She listed the career-advancing steps taken by the Fayemi administration to include merit-based appointments, promotion, conversion, inter-cadre transfer of officers and training of staff.

Mrs. Babafemi further eulogised the Governor for his commitment to regular payment of pensions and gratuities and the completion of two phases in the State Secretariat Complex.

The Head of Service equally appreciated the Governor for renovating buildings and sanitary facilities at the Secretariat and the partnership with the World Bank for the extension of water supply to offices.

She disclosed that action has commenced on a phased implementation of the resolutions reached with the Organized Labour on welfare issues.

Mrs. Babafemi urged workers not to relent in agitating for better welfare from the state government describing it as their legitimate rights.

The forum was also attended by the Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye; the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Hakeem Jamiu; the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji and the National President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr. Quadri Olaleye who was represented by the Ekiti State Chapter Chairman, Mr. Olusola Adigun.