Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, will, tomorrow, speak on challenges facing Nigeria’s economy and the way out; at the second annual lecture of Freedom Online, an online newspaper.

Fayemi, sworn-in for a second term as governor of the Fountain of Knowledge in October 2018, will speak on the theme: ‘Fixing Nigeria’s Economy: Less Politics, More Substance,’ at Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos.

A statement by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper, Gabriel Akinadewo, also said former governor of Abia State and Senator-elect, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, is chairman on the occasion while former Ogun State governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, is special guest of honour.

Presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, is the guest of honour while Prof. Akin Onigbinde is the keynote speaker.

According to Akinadewo, the lecture is an annual event that brings together captains of industry, media chiefs, politicians and professionals “to discuss economic challenges in the country, proffer solutions and ensure Nigeria occupies its rightful place in the comity of nations.”