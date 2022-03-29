From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for its initiatives in boosting economic development at the grassroots.

The governor who made the remarks on Monday while playing host to the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, said the apex bank’s positive impact is being felt in agriculture and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, the governor urged the CBN not to relent in complementing the efforts of the state government in assisting to strengthen the economy at the grassroots.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, Mr Emefiele who was represented by the CBN Deputy Governor (Corporate Services), Mr Edward Adamu, was in town to deliver the Convocation Lecture of the Ekiti State University (EKSU).

Mr Emefiele used the forum presented by the courtesy visit to commend the Fayemi Administration for the infrastructure turnaround of Ekiti State which he said was very much visible to the CBN delegation on arrival in the state.

The CBN delegation also comprised Director of Legal Services, Mr Salam Alada; Director of Security Services, Mrs Kemi Osa-Odigie; Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Osita Nwanisobi; Ado Ekiti Branch Controller, Mr Abiola Omotoso who was also joined by the visit by EKSU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Edward Olanipekun, and Acting Secretary to the State Government Mr Foluso Daramola.

Dr Fayemi expressed gratitude to Mr Emefiele for accepting the invitation to deliver EKSU Convocation Lecture which he said was an honour at a time the university was celebrating its 40th anniversary and combined 25th and 26th Convocation.

While lauding the CBN for its intervention in agriculture and SMEs, the Governor also hailed the Bank for putting up a branch in Ado Ekiti which has added to the aesthetics of the state capital and has boosted its operations in the state.

‘We have observed that your team has been performing very well in this country especially your interventions in the economic sector which has been widely acknowledged,’ he said.

‘You have helped farmers, you have helped business people and even women. We daily read all these in the papers and we are proud of you. We want you to continue because your activities are for the good of the nation.’

He also advocated the elevation of qualified Ekiti indigenes working in CBN to top management positions in the Bank noting that Ekiti professionals are noted for competence and excellence in their callings.

Responding, Mr Emefiele commended the warm hospitality accorded him and his team in the Land of Honour since their arrival noting that being given the honour to deliver EKSU Convocation Lecture was a privilege.

The CBN boss commended Governor Fayemi for the strides made by his administration in improving the infrastructure in Ekiti urging the next administration to sustain the legacy.

‘I congratulate the Governor for what has happened in the state because anybody who drives around the town will see clearly the impact of this government,’ he said.

‘People are seeing this great work you have done and we pray that when you hand over to the next government, these legacies will continue.’