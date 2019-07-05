Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Veteran radio and television presenter, Akinlade Ojo, popularly known as Erugale, Oba Yoruba Egbe (expert in Yoruba dialects), has assured that Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi will fulfill his pledge to restore Ekiti’s lost glory and values, given his pedigree, exposure and antecedent in office.

Speaking recently, the Ewi exponent and founder, Olobo Cultural Group, said: “During Governor Fayemi’s first tenure, he sponsored our programmes on radio stations outside the state and many Ekiti people enjoyed the programme, they knew about all that was happening in the state even though they were outside. We lost that when he left government but he has promised to bring back the programmes.

“The programmes will make Ekiti people to know about their cultures and traditions, it will also spread the news of government activities to others outside the state and instill discipline, hardwork and integrity, which are part of the values Ekiti is known for.”