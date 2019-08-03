WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

Strong indications emerged on Saturday that Governor Kayode Fayemi will conduct Local Government elections in all the 16 local government areas of the state December this year.

Fayemi didn’t conduct elections into the councils in his first four years between 2010 and 2014.

The governor then used caretaker arrangements throughout the four years due to a court case instituted by the People’s Democratic Party against the composition of the State Independent Electoral Commission(SIEC).

The PDP then filed the suit contesting the inclusion of the Chairman of the then SIEC, Mrs. Cecilia Adelusi, being a member of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria and the SIEC was dissolved based on that complaint.

Elections are to hold in December, because the two-year tenure of the current democratically elected PDP council officials will lapse by December 19, 2019.

The PDP council bosses, who were reinstated into their respective office by Fayemi after suspended by the assembly over alleged financial impropriety, were elected in 2017, under the Administration of Ayodele Fayose.

The SIEC Chairman, Justice Jide Aladejana announced this in Ado Ekiti on Friday evening when he led other members on a visit to the management of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Ekiti State.

Aladejana who expressed the readiness of EKSIEC to conduct credible council polls , said “the visit to INEC was to seek the assistance in the areas of manpower development, voter’s register and permanent Voter’s cards, PVCs among others.

“We are ready for a credible process that will attaract every political party to participate in the elections. We are not going to bend the rules to favour any party, because those to be elected are from Ekiti a and not strangers”.

The NEC Administrative Secretary in Ekiti, Dr Muslim Omoleke, said the electoral body was ready to offer support to EKSIEC in line with the Memorandum of Understanding that existed between the two commissions.

Omoleke who noted that INEC was the custodian of voter’s register and PVCs, promised to do the needful when the time comes but advised EKSIEC to formalize such request.

“INEC is ready to deepen democracy at all levels, so the conduct of LG Polls is very important and we shall do our best to support you”.