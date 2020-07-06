Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has commiserated with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the family of a former National Vice Chairman of the party, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, who passed on Monday.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti, described the news of Alhaji Abdulkadir’s death as devastating considering the fact he did not show any sign of illness during their last meeting.

Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), said Alhaji Abdilkadir was a patriotic and hardworking public servant and politician who served both the country and the party meritoriously at different times as a Minister of Sports and Youth Development; Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of Sokoto State University; and until recently National Vice Chairman (North West) of the ruling party, before he breathed his last.

He said Alhaji Abdulkadir’s death was a big blow to the ruling party, which is currently in the process of repositioning.

Governor Fayemi urged the family of the late politician to be comforted by the good name Alhaji Abdulkadir earned for himself in politics and public service, even as he prayed that God would grant the deceased eternal rest.