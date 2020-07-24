Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has mourned the death of former Presidential Adviser on Education, Chief Samuel Kolawole Babalola, who passed on earlier in the week, aged 89 years.

Fayemi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Friday, said Babalola’s demise was a great loss to Ekiti and Nigeria as a whole. He described the former Presidential Adviser as a courageous and forthright leader who had a tremendous love for his people.

The Governor said Babalola consistently served humanity right from the grassroots as a teacher, teachers’ union leader, before embracing partisan politics, which he used as a platform for service to the people.

Babalola, Fayemi said, also engraved his impact in the sands of time by his involvement as a policy formulator who helped shape the education sector in the old Western Region, Western State, old Ondo State, Ekiti State and at the federal level.

Fayemi hailed the deceased for bringing integrity to bear in key assignments he handled which made him a much sought after policymaker at state and federal levels including stints as Commissioner in Western State, Ondo State and chairmanship of Teaching Service Commission in Ekiti State.

He pointed out that Babalola also excelled in politics through his election as member of old Ondo State House of Assembly where he emerged as Chief Whip and capping it with his appointment as Special Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Education and Ethics.

The Governor described Babalola as a politician whose humility, courage and selflessness should be emulated by contemporary politicians and office holders.

While commiserating with the deceased’s family, Fayemi urged them to be consoled by the worthy legacies he left behind which have been widely acknowledged.

“The government and good people of Ekiti State would not forget the worthy legacies of our revered Baba S.K. Babalola. May God grant him eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”, the governor added.