From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has expressed his condolences on the death of former Chairman of Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Professor Francesca Aladejana.

Aladejana was until her death the Special Adviser to Governor Fayemi on Basic and Secondary Education.

Prof. Aladejana who was Provost of the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti during the first tenure of the Fayemi administration, passed on Monday.

Fayemi, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Tuesday, said he received the news of the death of the eminent scholar with rude shock and a deep sense of loss.

The Governor described the death of Prof. Aladejana as a great loss to the academia, education sector and to the government and good people of Ekiti State, who she served meritoriously in different capacities.

Fayemi credited the deceased with the thorough supervision of reforms and repositioning of the College of Education during her tenure first as Sole Administrator and later as Provost.

He described the late Professor as a committed and patriotic educationist and scholar whose impact in basic education was quite remarkable.

The Governor said although the State mourns her death but the pain of the loss is mitigated by Prof Aladejana’s positive contributions to the development of the State in various capacities she served in her lifetime.

He commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the deceased, urging them to be consoled by the legacies of selfless service and integrity she left behind.