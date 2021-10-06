From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has expressed his condolences on the death of the Senior Special Assistant (Media) on Party Matters, Elder Sam Oluwalana.

The late Oluwalana passed on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti after a brief illness.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said the death of Oluwalana was not only painful but very shocking and devastating.

He described Oluwalana’s demise as a huge loss to the state government, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his native Omuo Ekiti which he served conscientiously and diligently in his lifetime.

Governor Fayemi also described the deceased as a thoroughbred journalist who achieved fame in his chosen profession by dint of hard work before he continued his service to his state of origin through politics.

The governor recalled memorable engagements he had with the late Oluwalana during his journalism days in prominent media organisations like the now rested NEXT Newspapers, The Guardian and National Mirror newspaper where the deceased demonstrated a deep knowledge of the job.

Governor Fayemi noted the late Oluwalana brought vibrance to the Ekiti APC through the positive projection of the party’s activities between 2019 till he breathed his last.

He further described the deceased as a resourceful member of his administration’s Communications Team whose contributions would continue to linger in the memories of his colleagues, admirers and the entire people of the state.

The governor regretted that the loss of Oluwalana has robbed him of a friend and the party of a pillar, adding that the late journalist would be sorely missed.

Governor Fayemi prayed that God grant the deceased’s family, friends, associates the fortitude and equanimity to bear the irreparable loss during and beyond the period of grief.

