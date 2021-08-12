From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has expressed condolences on the death of Mohammed Fawehinmi, eldest son of the late human rights lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi; who passed on Wednesday, aged 52.

Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described Mohammed’s sudden death as shocking and very unfortunate, adding “it is a great loss not only to the late Fawehinmi’s family and the civil society organizations but also the masses whose rights Mohammed fought to protect.”

The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum said the late Mohammed, like his father, was very passionate about getting Nigeria to work better for the citizenry. He added that the deceased always sought a better Nigeria through constructive criticisms of the government.

Fayemi who noted that the civil rights activist spent his life in the service of humanity, despite being confined to the wheelchair, said the Nigerian masses would sorely miss Mohammed whom he described as a champion of the oppressed and defender of the defenceless.

“In spite of his health challenge, Mohammed continued in the acts of his father who also fought for the masses as their advocate. His vision, courage and patriotism were just like his father’s. His demise will definitely create a huge vacuum in the fight for the liberation of the masses.”

“On behalf of the government and the people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the family of the deceased, the civil society organizations in Nigeria as well as the government and the people of Ondo State on this irreparable loss. Our prayer is that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss and grant the deceased eternal rest”, Fayemi added.

