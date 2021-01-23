From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has expressed his condolences over the death of a former House of Representatives member, Hon Robinson Ajiboye, who died on Friday.

Ajiboye was a member of the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015 where he represented Ido-Osi/Moba/Ilejemeje Federal Constituency on the platform of Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN)/All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor, in a statement on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said he was saddened by the death of Ajiboye who he described as an amiable leader and dedicated politician who demonstrated great love for his people, during his lifetime.

He said the late Ajiboye upheld the progressive ideals and was a loyal party man who made himself available and accessible to the people.

Fayemi hailed Ajiboye for bringing his wealth of experience in politics to bear as a federal lawmaker in the 7th National Assembly, adding the deceased also joined hands with fellow lawmakers from the state to pool resources together to revitalise the Ero Dam as a hub of irrigation for farmers in his federal constituency.

Fayemi said:

‘Hon Ajiboye was ever ready to offer counsel on governance and party matters.

‘The deceased offered quality leadership and served as a mentor to younger politicians in his local government of origin, Moba, his federal constituency and the entire state.’

The death of Hon Ajiboye, the governor added, has robbed the APC of one of its loyal and reliable party leaders that can be relied on in critical times.

The governor prayed God to grant the immediate family, associates and kinsmen of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He urged them to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a fulfilled life and positively touched the lives of the people as a politician, public servant and community leader.