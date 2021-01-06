From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has described the death of the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, as a great loss to Nigeria.

Prof Ibidapo-Obe died on January 3 after a brief illness. He was aged 71.

Governor Fayemi, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti, on Tuesday, said the news of Prof Ibidapo-Obe’s death was received with shock and disbelief since the late Vice Chancellor did not show any signs of illness during their last meeting.

The governor, who is an alumnus of the University of Lagos, described the late Prof Ibidapo-Obe as a distinguished scholar and seasoned administrator who excelled in every assignment he undertook, adding that he demonstrated his commitment to excellence during his stint as the Vice Chancellor of the University between 2000 and 2007.

Governor Fayemi, who hailed the deceased for the ingenuity with which he managed the university during his tenure as well as the Nigerian Academy of Science, where he served as President, described him as an embodiment of excellence.

He added that Prof Ibidapo-Obe, who was a first-class graduate of Mathematics and overall best graduating of the University of Lagos in 1971, transformed the University ‘in deed and in truth’ as attested to in the institution’s ranking among the best universities across the globe.

The governor stated that the footprints of the deceased remain indelible in the annals of Nigerian history, adding that he would be sorely missed for his brilliant contributions to the field of engineering and nation-building.

‘Prof Ibidapo-Obe’s transition is sudden and shocking. He was highly meticulous and highly cerebral. We shall miss his brilliance, candour and unique touch of excellence.

‘Another great scholar, indeed, a great Nigerian has departed. While we shall all miss Prof Ibidapo-Obe, we are comforted with the fact that he lived a good life and left a legacy of honour and excellent service to fatherland.

‘Our prayer is that God will grant the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,’ Fayemi said in the statement.