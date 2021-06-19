From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has mourned the death of architectural icon, Chief Fola Alade, who passed on Friday at the age of 87 years.

Alade, one of Nigeria’s most renowned architects, hailed from Aramoko Ekiti in Ekiti West.

Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described the late Alade as an illustrious son of the Land of Honour, an iconic figure in the architectural world who served his fatherland diligently and made Ekiti proud through numerous achievements.

The governor described the late Alade as an emulative pioneer and pathfinder, thoroughbred professional and impactful community leader who lived a life of service to God and humanity.

Fayemi, who hailed the contributions of the late Alade to national development, noted that several iconic public buildings in the country such as the National Stadium in Lagos, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos and the Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, among others, were designed and built by the renowned but now deceased architect.

He added that the much talked-about Master Plan of Ekiti State was designed at the creation of the State by the late Alade whose architectural skills were second to none.

The governor noted that the late Alade was an outstanding Nigerian who was well recognised in his life time including an award as “Man of the Year” in 1978 by Daily Times in recognition of his contributions as a civil servant to Architecture; and a National Honours of the Officer of the Federal Republic (O.F.R.) in1997.

Fayemi added that Alade’s philanthropy was more evident in the donation of an AUTOCAD centre with 20 work stations to the School of Architecture, University of Ife, ( now Obafemi Awolowo University) in commemoration of his 70th birthday.

Governor Fayemi said: ‘Chief Isaac Fola Alade invested his time, resources and energy on many laudable initiatives that impacted positively on the lives of the people and was always ready to support successive administrations in the state with his wealth of experience and extensive national and global contacts.

‘For us in Ekiti, this is a huge loss. Chief Alade was an exemplar, a pathfinder. He represented our very best in Ekiti and made great impact in almost every aspect of life. He remained a source of pride and inspiration to generations after him.

‘Though we shall miss his wise counsel and positive disposition to developmental issues, but we are comforted by the fact he lived a good life and left behind legacies of service and honour. He remains our pride in Ekiti.

‘Our prayer is that God will grant him eternal rest and comfort the family,’ the governor added.