From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has commiserated with family of the late Prof Benjamin Olatunji Oloruntimehin, former President of the Nigerian Academy of Letters and Historical Society of Nigeria, who passed on Friday, aged 81.

Governor Fayemi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, described the late Prof Oloruntimehin as a distinguished and highly respected scholar, teacher and administrator, who inspired and impacted generations of scholars.

He said the country and Ekiti State have lost another shinning star, a historian of repute and teacher of teachers. He said the Omuo-Oke Ekiti State born Professor of History made an indelible mark in research and teaching of History and in the academia.

He said Prof Oloruntimehin excelled in every assignment entrusted in his care, including as Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Ife, Ile Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University); pioneer Dean, Faculty of Humanities, and Chairman Committee of Deans, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo State; President of the Nigerian Academy of Letters and President of Historical Society of Nigeria, leaving behind a legacy of excellent service.

Fayemi described the late Prof Oloruntimehin as a man of distinction and one of the most distinguished Ekiti academics, who, by dint of hard work, integrity and brilliance worked their ways to the top of their professional callings.

He added that Prof Oloruntimehin’s contributions to the study of History as well as nation building bore eloquent testimony to his reputation as an academic par excellence.

“As we mourn the departure of this great Historian, a man of honour and one of the leading lights in our dear State, we are comforted with the fact he lived an exemplary life and impacted many lives.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with members of his immediate family, the Omuo-Oke community the leadership of NAL and HSN and pray that God grant Baba eternal rest.”, he added.