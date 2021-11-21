From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has described the news of the death of former Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Gbenga Aluko as ” shocking and devastating”.

The Ode-Ekiti-born politician and businessman died on Saturday in Abuja. He was aged 58 years.

Dr Fayemi in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Sunday, described Aluko’s death as a colossal loss to Ekiti State and the nation.

“I have lost a dear brother and friend”, the Governor said, adding that Senator Aluko’s death was not only a loss to the state but a personal loss to him, having had close and cordial relationship with the deceased spanning four decades.

The Governor said the late Gbenga Aluko was not only a brother and friend but also a patriotic Ekiti indigene whose contributions to the development of the State cannot be overstated.

Governor Fayemi described the former governorship aspirant as a successful private sector player, refined gentleman and a decent politician who made great impact in almost every aspect of life.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) recalled how the deceased influenced the establishment of a Chest Clinic at the Oba Adejugbe General Hospital in Ado Ekiti, a project which he described as being of great benefit to the State’s health sector.

He also noted that the deceased served selflessly in the Ekiti State COVID-19 Response Committee.

The Governor who noted the deceased’s brilliance and generosity of spirit, said the late Aluko served his fatherland diligently and made Ekiti proud through numerous achievements.

“Senator Gbenga Aluko invested his time, resources and energy in many laudable initiatives that impacted positively on the lives of the people and was always ready to support any worthy Ekiti cause with his wealth of experience and extensive national and global contacts”.

“For us in Ekiti, this is a huge loss. And it is a personal loss to me. We, however, cannot question God but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a decent life of service and made great impact in the lives of the people. He shall be sorely missed.

“On behalf of my wife, the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the Aluko family and pray God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”, Fayemi said.

It is recalled that the late Senator Aluko, one of the children of the renowned Economist, late Professor Sam Aluko, carved an identity for himself as a successful corporate player who got elected into the Senate of the Federal Republic in 1999 at the age of 36 years.