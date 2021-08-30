From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has expressed his condolences over the death of one of Nigeria’s foremost highlife musicians, Sir Victor Uwaifo, who passed away at the age of 80 years on Saturday, August 28.

Governor Fayemi, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described the Uwaifo as a legend, adding that his death marked the end of an era where music was deployed to exhibit rich culture and traditions, teach morals and preserve native languages.

The governor, who described Uwaifo’s musical prowess as legendary said the deceased was able to forge an uncommon synergy between town and gown by deploying his academic knowledge to the promotion of Nigeria’s cultural heritage in form of music.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) stressed that it was not surprising that Uwaifo’s evergreen song ‘Joromi’ continues to make waves several decades after it was produced won for Nigeria the first Gold Disc record across the globe.

Governor Fayemi who is an ardent promoter of Ekiti culture and arts said Uwaifo’s death is a great loss to the entertainment industry.

He noted that the void created by the death would be hard to fill as a result of Uwaifo’s uniqueness and mastery of the arts.

‘Sir Victor Uwaifo was an unusual master of the arts. His creative contributions to the entertainment industry cannot be overlooked. His expertise, no doubts, earned him the position of Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism in Edo State and the well-deserved national honours as Member of the Order of the Niger.

‘His death is a great loss, not only to Edo State where he hailed from but also the whole country which he entertained with his brand of music and whose image he projected gracefully for decades.

‘On behalf of my wife, Bisi, the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the deceased’s family, the government and the people of Edo State on this irreparable loss,’ the governor stated.

