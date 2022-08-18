Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has described the late Chief Duro Onabule as a great Nigerian who was passionate about the nation as well as the journalism profession.

Onabule, who died on Tuesday, 41 days before his 83rd birthday anniversary, was a former Chief Press Secretary to former Miltary President, retired Gen. Ibrahim Babaginda.

He was the Editor of the now rested National Concord newspaper and served as Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) apart from many other positions in the media industry.

Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, said that Onabule was a frontline journalist.

The governor said that Onabule made positive contributions to the development of the media industry, and was a presidential spokesman who brought glamour to the office of Chief Press Secretary.

He said the London School of Journalism-trained veteran was a source of inspiration to many journalists as well as readers of his insightful columns on public discourse.

Fayemi also used the opportunity to commiserate with the Nigerian Guild of Editors, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, and the management of the NTA.

He stated that Onabule’s death was a great loss to the upcoming generation of journalists who could have learned a lot from him.

“Chief Onabule as a journalist and public affairs commentator spoke truth to power through his illuminating writings.

“Having trained at the popular London School of Journalism, one could not expect less than the professionalism with which Onabule plied his trade in the media industry.

“There is no doubt, we shall miss his amiable personality and insightful analyses.

“May God grant him eternal rest and comfort his family,” he said. (NAN)