Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, laid the foundation for the Ministry of Justice Office Complex and the Traditional Council Chambers, assuring workers of his administration’s commitment to enhancing their productivity by providing conducive working environment for them.

He also promised to complete all abandoned buildings in the secretariat complex, just as he expressed appreciation to all civil servants for their contributions and dedication to duties. This he noted had aided socio-economic growth in the state in the last one year.

Fayemi, also performed the turning of the sod for the two buildings, as part of activities marking his first year in office.

He commended the Ministry of Justice in its drive to ensure that cases are dispensed without delay by ensuring that the ministry was ever active and prompt in providing rapid and systematic interpretation of government’s policies and rules into life touching laws.

The governor said his administration embarked on the legacy project to ensure a befitting edifice for the ministry to enhance its performance.

While lamenting that the ministry was once neglected and relegated in the past, he expressed delight that it had now become a bride sought after nationally.

“As a government, we understand and appreciate the importance of good, conducive and comfortable working environment as a prerequisite to enhancing performance and bringing the best out of every worker.

“We are committed to the welfare of all civil servants in Ekiti State, and I reassure you all that the welfare of our workers is our paramount interest. We appreciate your contributions and dedication to duties, and we will continue to do our best to inspire you to perform better.

“Any responsible government that wants efficiency and effectiveness from its workforce must provide conducive working atmosphere for the officials and staff of the ministry. This is of course also true of many other buildings in the secretariat. That is why we are taking steps about other structures including SUBEB and Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) Secretariat and at least two other uncompleted structures in the secretariat.

“This is just one of several other steps mapped out to strengthen our workforce. One after the other, we shall meet and cater for the needs of all our Ministries, Departments and Agencies. During the next fiscal year, we will embark on projects aimed at providing new accommodation to SUBEB, LGSC and complete two structures in the Secretariat. I enjoin you all to be patient with the government as we continue to manage our limited resources in the best interest of all’’he assured.

The governor also urged traditional rulers to reciprocate government gesture to them by ensuring that they maintain peace and adequate security of lives and properties of their subjects.

He said government was moved to construct a befitting council chambers that can provide an enabling environment for the official activities of the royal fathers. This he added would replace the old one which had been in use since the creation of the state in 1996 and had since become inadequate.

He said his administration places high premium on the welfare of the traditional rulers and assured them that he will do everything within the available resources to ensure they are comfortable.

“It is important to restate that the traditional institution of kingship in our society, regardless of the advent of modernization remains a rallying point for the generality of our people. It also serves as a veritable vehicle for dissemination of government’s policies, programmes and mobilization,” he said.