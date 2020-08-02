Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has set up a 13-man committee to coordinate the burial ceremony of the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Fasanmi, who died on July 30, aged 94 years.

Fayemi, made the disclosure in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, to journalists, on Sunday.

The statement directed the committee is to work with the family of the late elder statesman and the government of Osun State to ensure a befitting burial for the deceased, who will be buried in Iye Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area, Ekiti State on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020.

The committee is headed by the Secretary to the State Government(SSG), Biodun Oyebanji, and Mr Taju Adejumo as the Secretary.

The Committee members are:

Senator Bunmi Adetunmbi, Hon Ibrahim Olanrewaju, Hon Tope Ogunleye, Chief Folorunsho Olabode, Aare Miyiwa Olumilua,

Barr. Paul Omotosho, Hon Femi Ajayi.

Others include : Mr Ayoola Owolabi, Chief (Mrs) Moji Fafure,

Brig-Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd) and Chief Alaba Abejide.