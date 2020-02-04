Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of Morenike Babafemi as the new Head of Service (HoS).

Babafemi, who has had a stint as acting HoS before proceeding on an overseas training programme last year, was until the new appointment, a visiting research fellow at the African Leadership Centre, School of Global Affairs, King’s College, London, United Kingdom.

Her appointment as HoS takes effect from Monday, February 10, 2020.

She is to take over from Ayodeji Ajayi, who retires from the civil service on February 9, 2020, having attained the mandatory retirement age.

Babafemi is the first female to be appointed substantive HoS since the creation of Ekiti State on October 1, 1996. She started her career as an administrative officer with the old Ondo State Civil Service on June 30, 1987.

She rose through the ranks to become a permanent secretary in October 2009 and has served as permanent secretary in several ministries, including Women Affairs; Local Government; and the Cabinet and Special Services Department. She will be sworn in on February 10, 2020.

Meanwhile, Governor Fayemi commended Ajayi for his diligence and professionalism which has helped in repositioning the state civil service for effective service delivery.