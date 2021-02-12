From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of members of the Governing Council of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, made the disclosure in a statement made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

According to Oyebode, the Governing Council members are: Chief Wole Olanipekun(SAN) – Chancellor, Chief Afolabi Ojuawo – Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Prof Kola Oladunjoye – member, Mr S. I. Folorunso – member, Otunba Kunle Ajayi – member.

Others are : Mrs Jumoke Adamolekun – member, Chief (Mrs) Moni Afuye – member, Dr Segun Aina – member and

Dr Adelana Adeleye-Olusae – member.

Oyebode noted that the appointments were with immediate effect.

It would be recalled that the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, was upgraded to Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology by Governor Kayode Fayemi last year.