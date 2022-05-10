The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has named the recently inaugurated ultra modern Civic and Convention Centre, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, after the late sage and former Premier of the defunct Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

The gesture, according to a release personally signed by Governor Fayemi in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, is in commemoration of the 35th anniversary of the death of the late Awolowo. The Civic and Convention centre, which was commissioned by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) on October 14, 2021, is now to be known as Obafemi Awolowo Civic Centre, Ado-Ekiti.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The Obafemi Awolowo Civic Centre from this day, shall be a memorial to all that her patron of blessed memory represents, and a reminder for us all to continue to strive to achieve the unfinished greatness that he lived for,” he said.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .