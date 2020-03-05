Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Communications to Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Segun Dipe, has denied a rumour making the rounds that his principal is stealthily working towards building strong structures to prosecute his presidential ambition in 2023.

He described such insinuation as a fallacy and a misrepresentation of Fayemi’s personality and conduct.

The governor’s aide said the proponents of such rumour must have been studying Fayemi from afar and misread his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, thus taking his reconciliatory efforts for an ambition-driven one.

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, Dipe said Fayemi is eminently qualified and a sellable personality from the South West, he would rather prefer his intention to be understood as playing a crucial role of bridge-building among the state governors whose forum he chairs at present, and not of any subterranean move towards 2023.

“Fayemi is a sitting governor and he chairs the Nigeria Governors’ Forum. He enjoys these roles and he is playing them to the best of his ability. His objective is that of engaging in processes such as negotiation, mediation, conciliation, and arbitration to move a seemingly violent conflict into non-violent dialogue, where differences are settled through conflict transformation processes or through the work of representative political institutions,” he said.