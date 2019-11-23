Kehinde Adewole, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has charged the Ekiti Baptist Conference to imbibe the culture and vision of the founding fathers of the church. He spoke yesterday at the 20th anniversary celebration of the Ekiti Baptist Convention held at the First Baptist Church, Igede. Ekiti, headquarters of Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state. Represented by the deputy governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, Fayemi congratulated the Ekiti Baptist Convention on attainment of 20 years, lauding the church for being a partner in the development of Ekiti State.

According to a statement signed by Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the anniversary lecture was entitled: “The Faith of Our Fathers: Preserving Our Baptist Heritage,” was delivered by former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

Fayemi who described Baptist Church members as prayer warriors, stressed that there were a lot of benefits attached to serving God. The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) noted that churches have been of immense help to the society in the areas of prayers, spiritual development and performance of social responsibilities. He said: “Baptists are perpetual prayer warriors, we should imbibe that and continue to serve God. That is why a man of 82 years (referring to former President Olusegun Obasanjo), looks like 70 because he is a child of God.” He maintained that several people had benefited from the various developmental and life transforming programmes and policies of churches across the nation.

Delivering the anniversary lecture, Obasanjo gave a chronological account of the establishment of Baptist Church by the white missionaries and how they handed over the ministry to Nigerian missionaries. He stressed the need for members to sustain the principle of faith and absolute trust in the Lord Jesus Church bequeathed to them by the founding fathers of the church. The former president explained that Baptists must continue to manifest the practice and teaching of the lifestyle of the Lord Jesus Christ.