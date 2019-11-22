KEHINDE ADEWOLE, Ado-Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has charged the Ekiti Baptist Conference to imbibe the culture and vision of the founding fathers of the Church.

Fayemi spoke on Friday at the 20th anniversary celebration of the Ekiti Baptist Convention held at the First Baptist Church, Igede Ekiti, headquarters of Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, Fayemi congratulated the Ekiti Baptist Convention on attainment of 20 years lauding the church for being a partner in the development of Ekiti

State.

According to a statement signed by Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the anniversary lecture was delivered by former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

The lecture was entitled:“The Faith of Our Fathers: Preserving Our Baptist Heritage.”

Fayemi who described Baptist Church members as prayer warriors stressed that there were a lot of benefits attached to serving God.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) noted that churches had been of immense help to the society in the areas of prayers, spiritual development and performance of social responsibilities.

Fayemi said: “Baptists are perpetual prayer warriors, we should imbibe that and continue to serve God.

“That is why a man of 82 years (referring to former President Olusegun Obasanjo), looks like 70 because he is a child of God.”

Fayemi disclosed that several people had benefited from the various developmental and life transforming programmes and policies of churches across the nation.

Delivering the anniversary lecture, Obasanjo gave a chronological account of the establishment of Baptist Church by the white missionaries and how they handed over the ministry to Nigerian missionaries.

Obasanjo stressed the need for members to sustain the principle of faith and absolute trust in the Lord Jesus Church bequeathed to them by the founding fathers of the Church.

The former President explained that Baptists must continue to manifest the practise and teaching of the lifestyle of the Lord Jesus Christ.

According to him, the lifestyle of Christ as centered on love, mutual relationships, trust, respect, security, commitment and the fear of God must be taken to the nooks and crannies of the world.

Obasanjo emphasized the need to appreciate God for those people God has used to steer the affair of the ministry from inception to this period.

The former Nigerian leader appealed to members to support the various developmental projects embarked upon by the Baptist conference in the State.

Earlier in his address, the President, Ekiti Baptist Conference, Rev.Emmanuel Aribasoye, disclosed that Baptist ministry began in April,1901 through Rev. Charles Jemiriye who brought the gospel to Igede

Ekiti.

Aribasoye sought for further support, cooperation, commitment and involvement of members in driving and developing the activities required of the conference.

The conference was attended by the Vice Chancellor, Bowen University, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, royal fathers, clergymen within and outside the state.