From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has ordered the probe of one of his security aides for allegedly assaulting a motorist recently in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The video footage capturing how the motorist was allegedly beaten had gone viral on social media platforms not long after the incident happened

In a statement in Ado Ekiti, on Sunday, by the Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, Fayemi condemned the act and ordered unfettered probe into the allegation.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Government of Ekiti State has been drawn to a statement and footage in circulation on social media alleging that security operatives attached to the convoy of the Governor assaulted a motorist, identified as Dayo Oshituyi in Akure, Ondo State, a few days ago.

“We empathise with the victim and affirm our belief that no citizen should suffer any form of brutality in contravention of extant laws.

“While the allegation is currently being investigated by the State Government and relevant security agencies, it is, however, important to state clearly that Governor Fayemi is not aware of the incident and cannot be party to any form of assault on a citizen. This is contrary to the allegation that the Governor witnessed the alleged brutalisation of Mr Oshituyi.

“We kindly implore Mr Oshituyi to contact the Governor’s Office, Oke Bareke, Ado-Ekiti with useful information to help the investigations.

“We assure members of the public that the Government of Ekiti State, in line with its principle of justice and fairness, will be fair in handling the matter”.