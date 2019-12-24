Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, led members to brief President Muhammadu Buhari on the peace efforts initiated to settle the raging dispute between Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The truce panel is chaired by a former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar (retd) with the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari as member.

Speaking to State House Correspondents, Fayemi confirmed that the governors’ forum was involved in the efforts to broker peace between Ganduje and the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria because of the position of Kano as “a hotbed of politics in Nigeria and our flagship in the APC.”

He said: “The committee has just started its work. You may recall that I have been involved in resolving the problem we have in Kano for some time. I have had course as chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, of working with some key stakeholders in Kano to bring both parties together.