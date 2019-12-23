Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has presented the staff of office to the new Oluloro of Iloro Ekiti, Oba James Oluwafemi Olugbesoye, with a pledge to always accord respect to the traditional institution.

Fayemi said traditional institution remains a major mechanism for good governance through the reconciliatory and advisory roles it plays in the society.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, the governor urged the new monarch to mobilise his subjects for the growth and development of Iloro Ekiti in Ijero Local Government Area.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, Oba Olugbesoye succeeds the last occupant of the Oluloro throne, Oba Michael Ayoola Arowolo, who died in September 2015.

There was excitement in the community as many eminent personalities, including political office holders, monarchs, senior civil servants and and prominent indigenes graced the coronation of Oba Olugbesoye.

Fayemi urged the monarch to accommodate, endure, persevere, tolerate and dutifully lead his subjects in a way that would facilitate and sustain the peace and progress of his community.

He explained that the selection of Olugbesoye was adjudged smooth, hitch-free and devoid of political influence and manipulation and in line with the provisions of Ekiti State Chiefs Law, 2012 and the tradition and custom of Iloro people.

Fayemi stressed the commitment of his administration to always accord respect for traditional institution and carry it along in ensuring peace, progress and development of the state.

Fayemi explained that his administration was not unmindful of the significant roles of royal fathers in fostering and sustaining peaceful co-existence of the people.

While reiterating his commitment to the welfare of the people at grassroots, Fayemi hailed the people of the town for maintaining decorum, decency and maturity during the selection process.