From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has pledged the support of his administration for the newly inaugurated Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti to succeed in its mandate.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, the Governor who spoke when he received members of Governing Council in his office in Ado- Ekiti on Wednesday also reiterated his call that the Polytechnic be upgraded to a degree awarding institution.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the Governing Council members were led by the Chairman, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo and were accompanied by the polytechnic management led by the Rector, Dr. Dayo Oladebeye.

The Governor said the Governing Council is composed of eminent Nigerians from all parts of the country who would bring their wealth of experience to bear to turn around the fortunes of the institution in providing manpower for the development of the nation.

Congratulating the Governing Council members on their appointments by the Federal Government, Fayemi said being chosen out of many qualified Nigerians to sit on the council is a privilege and a challenge that must be well acquitted.

Describing Ekiti people as lovers and promoters of education, the Governor said his administration has the capacity to rally eminent and well meaning indigenes to assist the institution to provide more infrastructures especially hostels to ease students’ accommodation challenges.

“We have prominent indigenes, illustrious sons and daughters who can help build more hostels and provide other facilities needed because government alone cannot provide everything.

“We can reach out to them to join hands with the Council and the Management to take this institution to greater heights. Like I said when the Visitation Panel visited, we want the Polytechnic to be upgraded to a degree awarding institution.”

On the alleged encroachment of the Polytechnic land, the Governor promised to liaise with the Rector to perfect the agreement reached with parties to the matter most especially in producing legal documents to that effect.

The Governor wished the Governing Council members success in their assignment in making the Polytechnic fulfill the dreams of its founding fathers.

Speaking earlier, the Governing Council Chairman, Oyedepo urged the Governor to assist in attracting the private sector to invest in the Polytechnic to build more infrastructures and provision of endowment funds to lift the institution to greater heights.

Oyedepo explained that only 25 per cent of the student population is resident on campus while 75 per cent lives outside the campus noting that more hostels will be needed to make the institution fully residential to stimulate learning.

He said: “It is necessary to note that the Federal Government cannot bear the responsibility of providing infrastructural facilities in our tertiary institutions alone.

“I therefore wish to solicit the support of the state government, public spirited individuals, private and public organisations in the provision of facilities such as lecture theatres, workshops, laboratories, access roads, hostel accommodation, among others.”

Oyedepo stressed the importance of science and technology education at the present stage of the nation’s development saying the Council will work hard to make the Polytechnic a model in that sub-sector.