Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has presented the staff of office to the new Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaiye, charging the monarch to use his position to foster unity and development of his kingdom.

Fayemi described the new royal father’s ascension as a divine call to duty and service which calls for due diligence, sacrifice, initiative, effective service delivery and perseverance.

The Governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, expressed satisfaction that the process which produced the new Oluyin was peaceful and did not degenerate into uncontrollable controversies.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the new Oluyin received the staff of office on the first anniversary of the transition of his predecessor, the late Oba John Ademola Ajakaiye.

He pointed out that his administration has no special interest in any particular candidate among the princes who vied for the stool or any other royal position stressing that the selection process was guided by merit, transparency and fairness.

The Governor advised the Oluyin to exercise the powers bestowed on him with restraint and fear of God enjoining the monarch to tread the path of reconciliation as he settles down to his royal duties.

Fayemi appealed to the people of Iyin to allow the spirit of oneness and sincerity of purpose to reflect in their support and cooperation with their Kabiyesi in his quest at ensuring meaningful development in the interest of all.

The Governor commended traditional rulers in the state for their support for his administration and their contribution to the sustenance of peace and stability in their respective domains.

He further used the occasion to restate the commitment of his administration to community development noting that various ongoing projects including the new Ado-Iyin Express Way were geared towards economic development and improvement of standards of living.

The Chairman of Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government, Mr. Sina Ogunleye, lauded the Iyin Ekiti kingmakers for painstakingly working to choose a new Oba for the community.

Describing the selection process as difficult and challenging, the council chairman urged Iyin indigenes to support their new royal father to take the town to greater heights.

The Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Adeniyi Familoni, hailed Governor Fayemi for his interest in ensuring that all vacant royal stools in the state are filled as soon as possible.

Familoni explained that the selection process was keenly monitored to ensure it was done in compliance with extant rules and in line with the tradition of the people of Iyin.

In his acceptance speech, Oba Ajakaiye pledged to harness the energy and ingenuity of the people of Iyin to stimulate the social and economic development of the town as he begins his reign.

Oba Ajakaiye who unfolded his development blueprint for his kingdom pledged to leverage on technology, intelligence gathering and tap from the abundant human, agricultural and tourism resources to lift Iyin to national and international prominence.

The monarch promised to revive and raise the profile of the town’s traditional festivals in order to make it a preferred tourist destination noting that the ancient Esa Cave would be developed in conjunction with the state government.

He also promised to establish a Digital Resource that would become the repository of Iyin history and the hub of research, with a database of unemployed sons and daughters of the town.

Oba Ajakaiye further unfolded his desire to ensure human capital development of Iyin and develop it into a modern city through an urban renewal strategy.

He said further: “We also intend to pioneer the development of modern real estates in Iyin Ekiti so that the town could benefit from its nearness to Ado Ekiti, the state capital.”

The Oluyin also promised to encourage the establishment of cottage and small scale industries and service businesses including bakeries, dry cleaning services and functional hospitals while encouraging the use of clean and green energy.

The event was witnessed by the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi who was represented by Oba Adebisi Segun Layade, the Alara Oodaye of Ara land, Ile-Ife; the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti and Chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi and some political holders.

The brief ceremony was held in line with COVID-19 protocols with very few attendees allowed into the venue while others who accompanied the new monarch from their hometown stayed outside to guard against overcrowding.