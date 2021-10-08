From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has presented the staff of office and instrument of appointment to the Olukere of Odo Oja, Ikere Ekiti, Oba Ganiyu Ayodele Obasoyin, charging the new monarch to ensure peace and development of his kingdom.

Speaking at the ceremony performed at the Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office on Friday, Fayemi said the government was implementing the White Paper of the Justice Babajide Aladejana-led Chieftaincy Review Commission which granted autonomy to Odo Oja Community and recognised the Olukere as a monarch.

The Governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, said with the receipt of the staff of office and certificate of appointment, the Olukere was now entitled to all privileges enjoyed by traditional rulers in the state while Odo Oja is now an autonomous town.

The atmosphere in the hall was electrified as soon as the Olukere, who was flanked by his wife, Olori Folasade, was handed the staff of office, he was hailed with the shouts of Kabiyesi! Kabiyesi!! Kabiyesi!!!

The Governor said: “Odo Oja Community, Ikere Ekiti submitted a memorandum to the Aladejana Chieftaincy Commission and the Commission found merit in the application.

“Odo Oja Community, Ikere Ekiti was found worthy to be an autonomous town while the community head, the Olukere is now an Oba and I want to congratulate the Olukere and the entire people of Odo Oja on what is happening today.

“Odo Oja should be thankful that what has not been achieved for many years has now been achieved. We want peace in Odo Oja, we want peace in Ikere and we want peace in Ekiti.”

Responding, Oba Obasoyin thanked the state government for the autonomy granted his domain and official recognition given to his throne.

Oba Obasoyin said: “What the Ekiti State Government has done today will remain indelible and unforgettable in the history of Ikere Ekiti and I humbly accept the authority bestowed on me today.

“I humbly accept the staff of office and instruments of appointment as the Olukere of Odo Oja Ikere Ekiti. I pray that God will guide me not to misuse this position.”

The Olukere, his chiefs and supporters later entered the town in a long convoy and were received by the people of his kingdom.