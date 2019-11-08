Wole Balogun, Akure

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, said the Court of Appeal judgment that nullified Dayo Adeyeye’s election, as senator representing Ekiti South, is painful and shocking.

Consequently, the governor urged Adeyeye to remain calm, stressing that the judgment, though unexpected, was not the end of his (Adeyeye’s) political career or his public service.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti, described Adeyeye as a dogged fighter and politician of repute who was loved by his people.

Fayemi said he was convinced that Adeyeye, who was the Senate spokesman before his ouster, would bounce back and play more significant roles.

While congratulating the former Senate minority leader, Abiodun Olujimi, Fayemi urged her to be magnanimous in victory and ensure the interest of Ekiti people was paramount in her agenda at the Senate.

Meanwhile, Olujimi has said her victory was a product of God’s grace. In a statement in Ado Ekiti, she said it was God and courage of the judiciary that returned her as representative of Ekiti South Senatorial District.

“I have been speechless since yesterday morning when the Appeal Court, Ado Ekiti, sitting in Kaduna upheld the decision of the lower tribunal to the effect that,I be returned as senator elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party in the last senatorial election,” she said.