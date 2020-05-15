Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has taken advantage of the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic to rehabilitate major roads in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The roads, which used to be in bad conditions, had caused road users nightmares and regular visits to mechanic workshops.

The state government, through the Public Works Corporation (PWC), is utilising the lockdown period to carry out massive rehabilitation of the roads in many parts of the city.

Governor Fayemi, who paid an unscheduled visit to the site to monitor the PWC workmen, said his administration was aware of the hardship being faced by residents plying the roads.

Fayemi said the COVID-19 lockdown has given his administration an opportunity to rehabilitate many Ado-Ekiti township roads that were in bad condition.

The governor expressed satisfaction that PWC men are all over the state capital rehabilitating the damaged roads.

Many township roads in Ado-Ekiti have become nightmares to motorists and motorcyclists many of whom visit mechanics to repair their vehicles and bikes owing to their bad condition.

A motorist, Femi Adara, commended the governor for monitoring work on the rehabilitation, saying all hopes had been lost on the road being brought to shape again.

Another resident, Dare Idowu, said: “Fayemi is living up to his electoral promise to make our roads motorable again and we thank him for rescuing this Oke Ila Road because this place is densely populated.”