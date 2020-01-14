Kehinde Adewole, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has said his administration won’t disappoint in the delivery of developmental and infrastructural facilities in spite of dearth of funds.

Fayemi added that his administration is strongly determined to spread the tentacles of development across all the 133 towns and other villages, in fulfilment of the social contracts he signed with Ekiti residents.

The governor spoke, yesterday at different towns where he flagged off the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Agbado-Omuo, Ilupeju-Ire-Igbemo-Ijan, Oye-Ikun-Otun and Aramoko-Erijiyan-Ikogosi roads in the state.

Fayemi urged the people to create enabling environment for the contractors to operate for prompt and timely delivery of the projects.

He said his administration will strive hard and mobilise funds to carry out landmark projects that will add values to the socio-economic and physical well-being of the populace.

“The contractors started some of these roads being re-awarded in 2013 during our first term, but could not proceed substantially before my exit. The last administration did little work before being abandoned and that informed why we terminated the contracts and re-awarded to the original contractors.

“If you check critically, all these roads are critical to the economic development of our people. The Ilupeju-Ire-Ijan road will resolve the challenge of moving the Ire Burnt Brick products from the town to other parts of the state and the country at large.

“We are determined and we shall make sure every part of the state is accessible by good roads infrastructure, in line with the cardinal objective of infrastructural and capital development of our administration.

“Let me assure you that we won’t allow paucity of funds to deter us from achieving this. We have sourced funds to solve many of our challenges,: he said.