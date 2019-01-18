Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has reinstated three permanent secretaries whose appointments were allegely unjustly reversed by the immediate past administration in 2014.

His Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in a statement, said the governor also directed that entitlements of the affected permanent secretaries, including Mrs Grace Iyabo Fadipe, Mr. Emmanuel Olajide Owolabi and Mr. James Babalola Folorunso, be calculated and paid from the period their appointments were reversed.

Their reinstatement came barely two months after the governor reinstated six permanent secretaries sacked by former governor Ayodele Fayose.

The three officials were appointed permanent secretaries in 2014, but the immediate past administration allegedly unjustly reversed their appointments.

Governor Fayemi, in approving their reinstatement after a review of their cases said: “What happened to them is against the rule of law and natural justice. It is only fair that they be reinstated to their former status. Even if they have retired, their entitlements should be calculated on that status.”