Kehinde Adewole, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has reiterated his commitment to providing the needed mechanism that would fast track the commencement of rice mill operations in the state.

The governor stated this while receiving feedback from the Managing Director of Popular Rice Mill (a subsidiary of Stallion Group), Amit Rai, on the assessment of the land allotted to the company for a rice mill factory in the state.

Stallion Group is one of the industries the state government has entered partnership with in setting up rice mills in the state. Others are Dangote Farms and Jumlar Rice Limited.

Fayemi explained to the team that the terms of security of tenure, incentives for investors, investment promotion framework, and the sanctity of contract of the state government were part of the things that would facilitate the decision of the company in setting up the mill.

Disclosing his move to attract other rice mill investors into the state, Fayemi said Ekiti used to be a rice producing market for the entire western region in the country.

He said: “I don’t want us to be accused of not making full disclosure. I am sure you would have been reading in the media that we are also attracting other mills to the state. It doesn’t really threaten your own efforts. For us, we know you have unique skills that you are bringing to the table.

“We must also encourage our local players that they have a place in the sector. Your initiative is not at risk in any way, we believe all of these initiatives we are bringing together are for our people.

”Even in the olden days, Ekiti used to be a rice producing market for the entire Western region and then we lost that. We are trying to regain it and accelerate it in the shortest possible time and that is where you come to assist us and I am confident that we will work well with you and we will achieve this together.”

The governor expressed optimism that the mill would provide employment for Ekiti people, lift them out of misery, poverty and give them a sense of self-worth, with the hope that it would be commissioned before the end of the year.

“With more jobs at hand for our people, it will reduce misery and poverty in Ekiti in a much more sustainable manner. We want investment that will empower our people and make them have a sense of self-worth. I hope that before this year runs out, we will come to the point of commissioning,” he said.

Rai, who earlier expressed delight about the land allotted to them, explained the company already has a fully established integrated agricultural operations in rice mills which had encouraged paddy cultivation and promotion across the country.

He assured Fayemi that when the mill fully commence operations, the company would train farmers in paddling cultivation and also provide high yielding seedlings that would lead to production of high quality paddy.