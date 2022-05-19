From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has expressed delight at the pace and quality of work at the Ekiti airport, model colleges and other projects embarked upon by his administration with an assurance to hand over the projects before the expiration of his administration in October.

Dr Fayemi, stated this in a chat with journalists after inspecting on-going terminal buildings, runway and other sections of the Ekiti Airport in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, during a tour of projects within the state capital.

The Governor, who expressed confidence in the ability of the company in charge of the projects to deliver within the agreed time frame, said over 720 workers are currently working 24 hours at the airport project site.

He added that the company had no reason not to deliver at the expected time frame because it has necessary materials, equipment, experience, and expertise required for the timely completion of the project.

According to him, “the terminal, the run way is almost completely done, the major section of it is already asphalted the rest is just concrete stone base and it will be asphalted and I believe they will complete that within the time frame we have agreed.

“Now they have started the terminal building and the access road connecting the main Ado Ekiti- Ijan road through the airport and I think they are on course, they are on time and I have every confidence that they will finish before I leave the job.

“We have tried them before, we know they will do it, they did the Ado Iyin road and they are doing this and they will soon start the Omisanjana road so they do have the experience and the knowledge and the expertise to accomplish the task given to them and we are impressed.”

The Governor who also visited the ultra modern Chamber of the Council of traditional rulers, Harding Model College, the Bus terminal and the UBEC Model School all in Ado Ekiti, said he was pleased with the pace and quality of work done in each of the places visited.

He said the Harding Model College is a mega school which is designed to accommodate 36 classrooms with laboratories, sick bay, ICT, library staff quarters and others would provide parents with the opportunity to put their children and wards in public schools that is conducive with modern facilities and well trained teachers.

The Governor said the school, upon completion, would accommodate a large number of pupils who ordinarily would have gained admission to some of the missionary schools returned by the state government to their original owners.

He added that the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Model School at the Ekiti Knowledge Zone area would provide space for students at Ago Aduloju and Ago Ayegunle as well as address the distance challenges of the students who usually go to Ijan Ekiti to school.

Dr Fayemi, who stressed the need for continuity to bring about more massive developments in the State, explained that his efforts at ensuring that the projects were delivered to time were going on as planned and that Ekiti people would have a lot to smile for.