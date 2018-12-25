Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has appointed 16 new coordinating directors to replace the local government chairmen recently suspended indefinitely by the state House of Assembly.

This was his official reaction to the sacking of the 16 local government chairmen and 177 councillors as well as other top political officials of the councils over alleged misappropriation of funds.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-elected officials were inaugurated into offices on December 19, 2017 by the administration of former Governor Ayodele Fayose.

READ ALSO Christmas tragedy hits Rivers, 3 burnt in tanker fire

But the House under Governor Fayemi, in a resolution reached at its recent plenary session, resolved that the auditor general of the local government must begin a forensic audit of all the local governments’ accounts to pave way for more actions by the governor.

Meanwhile, the PDP in the state has vowed to resist the sack of the chairmen, saying that the development was not only condemnable and rascally but also illegal.

Speaking at a recent press briefing at the party’s secretariat in Ajilosun area of Ado Ekiti, the Chairman of PDP, Gboyega Oguntuase, who alleged that the sacked chairmen were not given fair hearing before the suspension hammer fell on them, assured that the party would go to court to challenge the action of the state Assembly.

Announcing the appointment of the new coordinating officers in a statement on Tuesday, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Fayemi, Yinka Oyebode, said the governor’s directive that the 16 local authorities be sacked took immediate effect.