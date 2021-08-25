From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has restated the commitment of his administration to more developmental projects and transformation of Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The Governor who spoke on Wednesday during the celebration of this year’s Udiroko Festival said the new Ado-Iyin dual carriageway is one of the legacy projects of his administration to indigenes and residents of the city.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, the Governor also disclosed that work would soon commence on the Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki Road to give respite to users of the major highway.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, Udiroko 2021 was held in a low-key manner in line with COVID-19 regulations and was attended by guests including the Vice Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Prof. Muhammad Abdulazeez.

The Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, used the occasion of the festival to pray for peace, prosperity and development of Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State and Nigeria and an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Udiroko Festival which is the New Year in the Ado Ekiti traditional calendar also saw the Ewi receiving homage from the traditional chiefs, the queens, princes and princesses, traditional groups, market women, among others.

Fayemi, who congratulated all Ado Ekiti indigenes at home and abroad on the occasion of the festival hailed Oba Adejugbe for being at the forefront of the development of the kingdom and working for the peace of the state.

The Governor said Ado Ekiti had grown rapidly in population and had extended to nearby towns like Ikere Ekiti, Iyin Ekiti, Iworoko Ekiti, Ilawe Ekiti and Ijan Ekiti with calls for extension of social amenities to new neighbourhoods.

He said: “Our administration is for the development of Ado Ekiti where we are executing many capital projects some of which will soon be commissioned for the use of our people.

“The new Ado-Iyin dual carriageway will be commissioned very soon and it will connect the two towns together very well and reduce the journey to just five minutes. This is a key legacy project for the people of Ado Ekiti.

“We will soon commence work on Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki Road to complete the dualization and we are looking forward to a quality project like the one done on Ado-Iyin Road which will be a lasting one.”

The Governor commended the people for adhering to COVID-19 protocols at this year’s festival urging the entire people of the state to cooperate with his administration to defeat the third wave of the disease.

The Governor said his administration had no reason to stop this year’s Udiroko Festival as being rumoured in some quarters clarified that government only needed an assurance that COVID-19 protocols would be complied with to check its spread in the state.

The Ewi, Oba Adejugbe, in his speech, urged the political class and their supporters to ensure that peace reigns in the state before, during and after the June 18, 2022 governorship election.

The monarch urged parents to keep their children in check to prevent them from being used to forment trouble as the election day draws nearer.

He said: “Ekiti is our own Jerusalem, so all hands must be on deck to ensure that peace reigns in the conduct of all political activities before, during and after the governorship election as well as the general elections in 2023.”

Oba Adejugbe who explained that the festival had been organised in a low-key manner in the last two years because of COVID-19 outbreak advised his subjects to obey all health protocols to contain the spread of the disease.

He used the occasion to pray for the cessation of COVID-19 which he described as a “pestilence in our land” to enable residents continue with their normal lives and activities unhindered.

Speaking on the essence of Udroko, Oba Adejugbe stated that the festival offers the people of Ado Ekiti to celebrate their cultural heritage and tradition which have endured for centuries.

“This unique festival is an avenue to rejoice special moments and emotions in the lives of Ado people with their loved ones. Udiroko plays important roles to add structure to social lives and connect us with our families and backgrounds,” he said.