From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

In a bid to ensure a smooth handing over to the new government of Mr Biodun Oyebanji, in October, the governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has approved the termination of the appointments of his political aides.

A memo signed by the Permanent Secretary, Gabriel Adejuwon for the Secretary to the State Government(SSG), Foluso Daramola and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti at the weekend, said the action was in consonant with state’s transition law and was also to ensure payments of entitlements of political office holders and their terminal benefits.

According to the memo, those affected were, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Technical Assistants Executive Assistants and the governor approved the termination of their appointments with effect from 31st July, 2022.

He further stated that the action would pave the way for the state government to process all outstanding allowances to the affected officials, for a smooth transition from the incumbent administration to the new government.

It reads, “A Transition Committee was constituted to among others, evolve strategies for a smooth transition from the incumbent to the incoming government. “One of the duties of the Committee, in line with Ekiti State Transition Law, is to ensure the payment of entitlements of political office holders including their terminal benefits. “You are also aware that political office holders can only enjoy their severance allowance after they cease to be in office, in line with the report of the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Allocation Commission and other extant laws. ” In view of the foregoing, the Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency Dr John Kayode Fayemi has approved that the services of all Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Technical Assistants and Executive Assistants would end on July 31, 2022, to enable the State Government process all outstanding allowances of the affected officials more so that the Government is winding up. “By this letter, the affected officials are advised to hand over all government properties in their possessions to the Accounting officers or the most senior career officers in their Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“While thanking the concerned officials for their services to Ekiti State, Mr governor wishes them the very best in their future endeavours.”