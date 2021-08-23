Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the former governor of Bauchi State, Adamu Mua’zu, have described the late father of the Ogun Governor as a man who lived an excellent and a sacrificial life.

They also submitted that Pa Emmanuel Abiodun used the teaching profession to produce champions for the country.

The trio gave this position in their separate remarks when they paid condolence visits to Governor Dapo Abiodun on the demise of his father at the Iperu-Remo Family House of the governor, on Sunday.

Governor Fayemi noted that Pa Emmanuel Abiodun played important part in the education development in the Western Region and Ekiti State in particular, as a teacher at the Christ School, Ado-Ekiti, describing the deceased as a thorough bred teaching professional who tutored people to become champions in their chosen fields of endeavours.

“When we look back to what Baba achieved in his life time, we can not be sad, no reason to be sad. We are thankful to God that he lived well, served well and fought good fights, won many battles and he did his own on mother earth before transiting to God’s bossom, and for that, we have every reason to celebrate him.

“He taught many people who have become champions in their chosen fields. We thank God for the life of excellence, service and sacrific,” Fayemi stated.

He said though nobody, no matter how old, would cherish the departure of a loved, the fact that Pa Abiodun left a legacy called for celebration.

He urged the people to reflect on their lives on what would be said of them after their departure.

Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that Pa Abiodun was a role model, a disciplinarian, who used his teaching profession to impact positively on the lives of so many people.

He said that though he was no more, it was imperative for those he left behind to appreciate God for what He used the deceased to achieve, declaring “Pa Abiodun lived a good life and his memories will linger for a long time.”

Mua’zu described Pa Abiodun as a man who did his best for the people, his environment and beyond.

He added that he was a father of all and a good teacher to those who had the privilege of being his students.

“I am not here to share the sadness or mourn about the death of Baba. I am her to celebrate his death because his life is worthy of emulation. He lived his life to the fullest and part of what he had done is to raise this young and dynamic man God has chosen to be the governor despite all the obstacles”, Mua’zu said.