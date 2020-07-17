Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has advocated a more coordinated inter-agency synergy among security agencies to tackle criminal activities in the state.

Fayemi hailed the contributions of the new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Amba Asuquo, in making Ekiti one of the state with lowest crime rate in Nigeria during his tenure as the Commissioner of Police in the Land of Honour.

The Governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, said the departing police boss worked hard during his tenure to make Ekiti a safe place to dwell in and do business.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, Asuquo was commended by stakeholders including political leaders, traditional rulers, heads of security agencies and business community at a get-together organised in his honour in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Asuquo who is the outgoing head of the state police command was few days ago promoted from the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP) to AIG by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

He said Asuquo’s tenure as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Ekiti command witnessed reduction of criminal activities, efficient community policing and improvement in police relations with residents.

The Governor said robust collaboration in the areas of intelligence gathering and sharing and collaboration with members of the public have been identified as being effective to prevent and reduce crime and protect lives and property.

Fayemi pointed out that Asuquo was a good ambassador of the Police in the state and displayed professionalism in the performance of his duties.

While noting that he was not surprised at the elevation of Asuquo to the rank of AIG, Fayemi stressed that the promotion was a reward for his dedication to duty as a crime fighter committed to his job.

According to him, if other officers and men in security agencies could emulate Asuquo’s dedication the country would be rid of criminal activities in no distant time.

Fayemi said Ekiti has become a no-go area for criminals where residents sleep with their two eyes closed promising that his administration would not rest on its oars to keep criminals at bay.

The Governor noted that there has been very cordial relationship among the security outfits in Ekiti since his assumption of office as Commissioner of Police.

Fayemi said Asuquo combined humility with professionalism which he brought to bear in the line of duty earning applause, respect and admiration of all and sundry.

The Chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers, who is also the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi, said that the new AIG married professionalism with dexterity in efforts to ensure peace across the state.

Oba Alabi who maintained that Ekiti people appreciated Asuquo’s short stay and contributions in ensuring a stable society, called on government at levels to always give necessary assistance to law enforcement agencies to tackle security challenges in the land

The Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Pastor Sunday Makinde and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Brig.-Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (retd) urged Asuquo to continue his good deeds for which he was known in Ekiti.

Responding, Asuquo who described his experience in Ekiti as worthwhile, appreciated the people for the maximum cooperation he enjoyed while in line of duty as Police Commissioner.

He said that security agencies had a role to play in security of lives and property in Nigeria, hence, the need to always cooperate and synergize to defeat terrorists, kidnappers, armed robbers, rapists, among others.

The AIG said who said he had an idea of who would succeed him in office, urged residents of Ekiti, government and other stakeholders to extend maximum support he enjoyed to his incoming successor.

Asuquo charged sister security agencies to remain committed with the course of fighting against crime wave in the society which he said is achievable through collective responsibility.